Watch Kane Brown Surprise Wife Katelyn Jae With Party After College Graduation

Kane Brown’s wife, Katelyn Jae, just graduated from Berklee College of Music, which was, according to Brown, cause for celebration! The country music hitmaker surprised his pregnant spouse with a party, which made Jae burst into tears.

“Congrats baby. I might celebrate for you the rest of the year,” Brown shared on Instagram, using both the heart and sunglass emoji, along with the hashtag college graduate.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jae, who was overcome with emotion when she saw friends and family gathered to celebrate her success, later acknowledged Brown’s thoughtful gift.

“You’re a dream,” Jae posted. “I love you more everyday.”

Jae admitted it was hard to finish her schoolwork, especially with her husband on the road, but walking across the stage to receive her diploma made it all worthwhile.

“Today was one day I will never forget,” Jae shared on Instagram. “I’m not going to write anything too sappy, but finishing my education was the most rewarding thing I have done for myself thus far. If you are thinking whether or not your going to get your degree or if you can get through the years of college … DO IT! This was the best decision of my life!! I spent a lot of days trying to get good WiFi on the bus to turn in assignments, or sitting finishing homework watching everyone else have fun around me, or thinking do I actually need to do this?

“I had to ask for help along the way & some days needed extra encouragement, it was by no means easy …. but here I am on cloud 9,” she continued, “and got to walk across the stage with our daughter and cannot wait to teach her one day to be a strong, independent woman and that she can do anything she wants to in this world!!!”

Jae also thanked those who supported her, including her own husband.

“Congrats to all the other graduates across the world and thank you [Berklee College of Music] for giving me the tools and education that I will carry with me the rest of my life!” she continued. “Thank you to my family & friends ! And of course my amazing husband [Kane Brown] who made me feel that getting my degree was so cool and continuously expressed how proud I was making him. Can’t wait to start my next journey!”

The couple, who is expecting a girl, has not yet announced a due date for their first child. Brown is currently on the road, serving as the opening act on Jason Aldean‘s Ride All Night Tour.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jeff Kravitz