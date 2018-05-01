Watch Kacey Musgraves’ New ‘Space Cowboy’ Video

Kacey Msugraves has just released the video for her latest single, “Space Cowboy.” The song is the second single from her recent Golden Hour album.

In the cinematic video, Musgraves plays a woman who realizes her significant other is moving on without her. But in real life, “Space Cowboy,” which was written before she met her now-husband, Ruston Kelly, isn’t at all what her life is like now.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Before making this record I can definitely say that I was in a weird personal place,” Musgraves shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “I was between albums.I didn’t really know that I want to do creatively. I was between relationships and I was at a really low point of feeling, of self-confidence. And when you’re with the wrong person you can be made to feel like you’re not worth love, that you’re hard to love, that you’re crazy or whatever. And it can take time or the right person to build those things back up.

“I really feel like I came out of a shell that I didn’t even really know that I was in, when I met Ruston,” continued Musgraves. “And it’s been really transformative, so I feel like I’ve kind of gone through this metamorphosis of sorts. It’s been really cool to see how you feel with being with the right person, how you accept even your own flaws, seeing them accept you for who you are and knowing that they’re not gonna run away.”

“Space Cowboys” follows “Butterflies,” which says, “Now you’re lifting me up, instead of holding me down / Stealing my heart instead of stealing my crown / Untangled all the strings round my wings that were tied / I didn’t know him and I didn’t know me / Cloud nine was always out of reach / Now I remember what it feels like to fly / You give me butterflies.” Although the stories between the two songs might be different, the 29-year-old says she wanted to release “Space Cowboy” right after “Butterflies.”

“It was really important for me to tell both sides of the story when releasing ‘Space Cowboy’ and ‘Butterflies’ together,” she explained. “At the point of me feeling like I had truly just given up and was like ‘I’m not worth real love,’ I found it and I wasn’t out looking for it.”

Download Golden Hour on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/spaceykacey