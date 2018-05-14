Watch Kacey Musgraves’ New ‘Mother’ Video

Kacey Musgraves just released a touching new video for her song, “Mother.” The tune is from Musgraves’ recent Golden Hour album.

In the video, Musgraves can be seen singing the song, while real-life videos intersperse the tender tune, of a pregnant woman and various scenes with children of all ages. But it’s at the end when Musgraves is seen with her own mother, Karen Musgraves, that drives home the point of the emotional song.

The song, like much of Golden Hour, was inspired by Musgraves unashamed use of psychedelics to get in touch with her own emotions.

“One night at the house, my husband [Ruston Kelly] and I decided to go on a little adventure together,” Musgraves told PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “And it wasn’t wild or anything, but it did make me really nostalgic for past, present, future and like my family. I just started thinking about all this crazy hurt that’s going on in the world, just everywhere and for what reason. And it was just really heavy, and I was missing my mom at the same time. Weirdly she texted me at that moment. It just made me really emotional.”

It wasn’t just the use of drugs that affected Musgraves’ latest album. The 29-year-old says falling in love and marrying Kelly also had a profound influence on the songs included on Golden Hour, along with several other life events.

“Along with new love, there’s all these other parts of life that inspire me,” she said. “It’s not just the new wife; it’s the girl that’s living in Tennessee away from her whole family, missing her mom. It’s the girl figuring out how to go on tour and come back home and still have friends. It’s all these things. It’s the girl that’s sick of the news and is excited thinking more towards the beautiful things about the Earth that we kind of miss on a daily basis.

“I just wanted to make a well-rounded album,” adds Musgraves, “but nothing really goes into thinking about that as much as I just wanted therapeutically [to] write about kinda what I’m going through.”

Musgraves’ decision to include the milestone moments in her own life led to what she calls her “most personal collection of songs yet.”

“I’ve always written from first-hand experience, and every song that I’ve ever written has been personal, obviously,” shared Musgraves. “But these are just different. It’s hard to explain. I feel like through the making of this record, I kind of went through a more introspective chapter.

“Getting ready to get married,” she continued. “My life completely changed when I met the right person and a lot of negative habits and patterns kind of went away. I adopted a lot of new happiness, and so naturally I was inspired by all that.”

