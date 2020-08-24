Watch Florida Georgia Line Pitch a New Duet to Carrie Underwood

Florida Georgia Line has worked with artists in multiple genres, but there’s one country star they still want to collaborate with — Carrie Underwood. This week, FGL members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley used social media to pitch a new duet to the American Idol winner, sharing a snippet of the song and asking her to sing it with them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Georgia Line (@floridageorgialine) on Feb 25, 2020 at 9:48am PST

“We got a PSA for y’all, a public song announcement,” Hubbard says in the clip, sharing that he and Kelley were listening to a song they had written last week with singer/songwriter Julia Michaels.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’d really love for Carrie Underwood to hear this song,” he said. “We think it’d be a massive collaboration, we’d love to send it to you, we don’t have your email or your phone number, so we’re gonna just play a little…”

“Call us!” Kelley told Underwood as the song played. “Let us know if you want it, we’re gonna send it your way,” Hubbard added. “Let’s go Carrie!”

“[Carrie Underwood] whether you know it or not, we are huge fans of you and we have always wanted to do a song with you we’ve just been waiting on the right one……We think this is it,” the duo wrote in their caption.

On Wednesday, Hubbard and Kelley shared a snippet of another song that will “definitely” be on their upcoming album.

“This is def on the new album,” the caption read. “#studiovibez every day we getting closer and closer to being done with this record! If you ain’t smilin you ain’t whilin’ LOL let’s goooo y’all diggin these lil previews?!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Georgia Line (@floridageorgialine) on Feb 26, 2020 at 4:41pm PST

Hubbard recently told their record label that FGL’s new album will see the duo approach their music the same way they always have.

“I think we just stick to what we’ve always done,” he said. “Keep our head down, work hard and try to record the best music and write the best music that we possibly can in that stage of life, whatever stage we’re at. And I think that’s what the fans connect to. I think with each album it kind of describes who we are at that time and what we’re into and what we’re doing.”

“And we just try not to put too much pressure on ourselves and just kind of approach it the same way and give it our best effort, 110 percent,” he added. “It’s gonna work out.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Image Group LA