Watch Brothers Osborne Give Their Mother a New House

Brothers Osborne just gave their mother a big present – a house! The duo, made up of siblings TJ and John Osborne, bought their mother, who lived in Delaware, a new home in Nashville, to be closer to them, and they caught all the action on CMT.

“Mom’s going to be showing up here in a little bit,” TJ tells CMT. “She thinks she’s doing an interview about us growing up and our family, to then realize she’s going to be doing an interview in a house that we are giving her to live in, in Nashville. It’s been a dream of ours, and hers, to live here.”

“We have no idea what to expect,” he adds. “I think she’ll be shocked, hopefully. But we also said there’s a small chance she could be like, ‘I don’t want to live here.’”

Their unsuspecting mother enters the house, believing she is going to answer questions about her famous sons, not knowing she was in a home that already belonged to her.

“I always knew they were very talented,” Trish Osborne says. “I put them in music in third grade; they’ve been playing since they were in the third grade. I knew that they would be successful once a record company picked them up.”

John picks up the conversation, giving Trish the good news.

“We couldn’t have done it without you,” says John. “We just want to let you know that we appreciate everything you’ve done for us, and we miss you. Do you know where you are right now?”

The brothers then hand their surprised mother the keys to her new house, as their three other siblings join them in her new living room.

TJ and John were eager to give their mother her own home, as a way to thank her for all the sacrifices she made for her children over the years.

“Our sweet, strong mother is one of the main reasons we are who we are,” they wrote on their Facebook page. “Sacrificed so much for us growing up. She lived in a single wide trailer in Delaware until now. She deserves a mansion in the hills but we bought her humble home close to us in Nashville. Welcome home mom!”

Brothers Osborne just released their latest Port Saint Joe album, which includes their current single, “Shoot Me Straight.”

TJ and John won’t have much time to get their mother moved in, since they are currently serving as the opening act on Dierks Bentley’s cross-country Mountain High Tour. Find dates at BrothersOsborne.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Matt Winkelmeyer