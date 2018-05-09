Walker Hayes Shares Family’s Humorous Response to His CMT Music Awards Nomination

Walker Hayes might be one of the rising stars in country music, but when it comes to his six children, they are decidedly unimpressed with his celebrity status.

The “Craig” singer recently made a phone call he made to his family, to share the good news that he was nominated for a CMT Music Award, for Breakthrough Video of the Year (for “You Broke Up With Me”), and the two children he spoke to failed to give Hayes the reaction he was expecting.

“That is amazing. So cool,” Leila said when her dad told her the good news, although her voice hinted she wasn’t very excited. So Hayes asked to speak to her brother, who was even less enthusiastic.

“Cool,” was all he said, prompting Hayes to ask if his wife, Laney was awake. Since she wasn’t, Hayes shared his thoughts on Instagram, along with the video of his family’s unenthusiastic response.

“Was SO pumped to tell the fam about my CMT award nomination… they were obviously not as excited… ” wrote Hayes. “Thank you to @cmt and of course thank you to my fans.”

Hayes certainly has plenty to celebrate. His debut single, “You Broke Up With Me,” landed in the Top 10, and he earned an opening spot on Kelsea Ballerini’s recently-wrapped Unapologetically Tour, where he got to watch fans sing along to all the songs on his 2017 boom. album. It’s a long way from the days his family struggled, while he was working at Costco and trying to support his family.

“I haven’t had a lot of success,” Hayes told PopCulture.com. “But I have a song out, and an album, and I have a job now. I was thinking the other day, the things that Laney and I have been through, I have so many stories of why we’re still here, why I’m still doing it, why people get to hear the songs they heard. There’s a bazillion reasons why they get to know those lyrics, and we get to share them together at my shows.”

Hayes will play several fairs and festivals over the summer. Dates can be found on his website.

The 2018 CMT Music Awards will air live on Wednesday, June 6, at 8:00 PM ET on CMT.

Photo Credit: Instagram/walkerhayes