Wade Bowen to Celebrate 20 Years of Bowen MusicFest

Wade Bowen’s 20th annual Bowen MusicFest will occur on Sunday, June 3. Proceeds from the event, which began as a charity golf tournament. benefit the Bowen Family Foundation, which uses various ways to help those in need.

“It eventually spread into what is now a three-day event,” Bowen tells PopCulture.com. “We have a huge music festival, Bowen MusicFest, that goes with the golf tournament the next day. So because of that, we started our foundation about six years ago, and we have raised almost three million dollars in that six years. I’m really, really proud of that number. It’s a lot of work.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Texas native says his sister and parents deserve a lot of the credit for making everything run smoothly and as efficiently as possible. Although it takes plenty of people who work all year to get ready for the annual MusicFest, Bowen says it’s more than worth it.

“But there’s nothing better than the hard work we put into it and then at the end to see the faces on people when you actually can help them and give them some money, or give them the necessities that they need,” says Bowen. “There’s so many great people out there that are trying to do really good things in this world, and they just don’t have the resources. It’s really fun to be able to provide the resources for them.”

Unfortunately, Bowen won’t be able to perform at his own MusicFest this year. The singer-songwriter just had surgery and is on vocal rest.

“I don’t even know if I’ll be able to speak,” Bowen tells station KWTX. “I definitely won’t be able to sing this Sunday at the music festival but I will be there leading the jam and trying to shake hands and thank everybody so much. It’s really not a big deal. I just have to have this surgery so I can get back on the road as soon as possible.”

Bowen just released Solid Ground, his latest album, which he says is a highlight of his life and career.

“I feel, coming out of this record especially … like I just made the best record I could ever make, best record of my career, in my opinion,” says Bowen. “I feel like for the next five or ten years or so, I feel like it’s going to be the best part of my career, because of that. I think open diary kind of songwriters like me, we get better with time, because we learn how to craft it a lot better, and open up a lot more.”

The Bowen Family Foundation helps children and families in and around Waco, Texas “get the love, support, resources and opportunities” they need, according to the organization’s website.

Midland, Joe Nichols, Randy Rogers, Aaron Watson, REO Speedwagon, Suzy Bogguss, Kevin Fowler and more are scheduled to perform.

“I’m pumped about everybody. For the most part all of these are really close friends,” says Bowen. “I’m loving that Suzy Bogguss is involved this year. She’s so sweet. I love to hear Joe Nichols sing every word that he sings. I’m excited for Midland. They’re on fire right now.”

Find more information by visiting BowenFamilyFoundation.org.

Photo credit: Facebook/Wade Bowen