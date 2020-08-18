Unknown Hinson, 'Squidbillies' Star, Goes on Tirade About Dolly Parton's Black Lives Matter Support

✖

Unknown Hinson, Squidbillies star and country music singer, went on a tirade about Dolly Parton's Black Lives Matter support comments, and it ended with him being fired from the long-running Adult Swim series. Stuart Baker, who has been going by the stage name Unknown Hinson for many years, took to Facebook to criticize Parton for her comments in a recent Billboard interview, wherein she said, "Of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little White a—es are the only ones that matter?"

In his post, which Facebook has since deleted, Baker referred to Parton as a "freak titted, old Southern bimbo" and a "slut," for supporting BLM. In a separate post, Baker wrote, "HAVE FUN [sic] forsaking your own race, culture, and heritage." After getting called out for his comments, Baker told all "liberals" to "unfriend" him, because he doesn't want "un-American" fans. He then continued to post about his perceived censorship, lamenting that one can't "speak you mind" on social media, and that it was "so sad" to see this happen "in the land of Free Speech [sic]." He also took one last shot at Parton, calling her a "self-racist."

Hey, @adultswim and @cartoonnetwork , how do you feel about this racist post from Squidbillies voice actor, #stuartbaker? pic.twitter.com/wWKlXAS9Uf — CARRIE Crawford (@brutalcountry) August 14, 2020

Squidbillies creators Jim Fortier and Dave Willis have since issued a statement on Baker's comments, explaining that they disagree with his words, and that he will not longer be with show. "We’re aware of the extremely offensive and derogatory social media posts made late last week by Stuart D. Baker," the pair wrote. "The views he expressed do not reflect our own personal values or the values of the show that we and many others have worked hard to produce over the past 15 years. For those reasons, production of Squidbillies will continue without Mr. Baker, effective immediately."

Squidbillies has been on Adult Swim since 2005, and is one of the networks longest-running shows, next to Robot Chicken. The show follows the antics and misadventures of a family of squids who live in the Georgia mountains. Baker has voiced the main character Early Cuyler, since the show began. It is unclear if the creators are replacing Baker, or if they will write Early out of the series. At this time, it appears that all of the posts have been deleted off of Baker's Facebook page, and there appear to be no comments from him on his firing from the show.