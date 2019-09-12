Tyler Hubbard’s Wife Hayley Reveals Feeding Struggle She Has With Newborn Son Luca

Florida Georgia Line frontman Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, welcomed their son, Luca Reed, into the world last month. The baby is a little brother to 1-year-old big sister, Olivia, but Hayley admits in at least one way, she can see how her two children are already different, which has been an emotional struggle for the 31-year-old.

“He eats probably double what Liv eats, so I’ve had a hard time producing milk quick enough for him,” Hubbard told PEOPLE. “We’ve had to supplement [with formula] and I think emotionally as a mom, that’s always hard to accept that fact. I’ve tried to be really aware of my emotions and give myself grace and just tell myself I’m doing the best I can.”

Still, Hayley is grateful that her son can be fed, regardless of the method.

“It’s going well so far,” she said. “We’re just doing a mix between breastfeeding and formula.”

Luca might be only a few weeks old, but people are already commenting that the infant looks like his father, something Hubbard finds humorous.

“I’m not going to take it personally,” quipped Hubbard. “I guess everybody thinks that I look like a 90-year-old bald man, but as soon as the baby starts getting cute then everybody starts saying, ‘Oh, it’s starting to look like Hayley.’ I’m not going to let that affect my self-confidence or anything, but that’s what we keep hearing.”

The Hubbards have been honest about their transition to becoming a family of four, with Hayley recalling a photoshoot that was anything but pleasant, shortly after Luca was born.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Sep 5, 2019 at 5:39am PDT

“I giggle when I look at this family photo because it took a small miracle to get us smiling and looking at the camera at the same time,” Hayley recalled. “Liv is a (very independent) toddler on the move and was having a rough day. I knew Tyler’s patience for photos and playing ‘Let it Go’ from Frozen on repeat wouldn’t last long. I was trying to pretend I didn’t just have a baby 5 days prior.

“Harley was waiting patiently for treats and was the only cooperative one,” she continued. “Luca was hungry/eating non stop. My nipples felt like they were about to fall off… and somehow [Lola Melani] snapped this golden moment of us [sweat smile emoji] [miracle].”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond