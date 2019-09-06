Tyler Hubbard’s Wife Hayley Recalls Challenging Family Photo Shoot After Birth of Son Luca

When Florida Georgia Line frontman Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, captured their first photos as a family of four, and the Hubbards couldn’t have looked happier or more at peace. Hubbard held their newborn son, Luca Reed, while Hayley had her arm around their smiling 1-year-old daughter, Olivia, with even their dog, Harley, getting in the photo.

But now, Hayley is opening up about the magical moments caught on camera, revealing just how challenging that photo shoot really was, for all of them.

“I giggle when I look at this family photo because it took a small miracle to get us smiling and looking at the camera at the same time,” Hayley shared on Instagram. “Liv is a (very independent) toddler on the move and was having a rough day. I knew Tyler’s patience for photos and playing ‘Let it Go’ from Frozen on repeat wouldn’t last long.

“I was trying to pretend I didn’t just have a baby 5 days prior,” she continued. “Harley was waiting patiently for treats and was the only cooperative one. Luca was hungry/eating non stop. My nipples felt like they were about to fall off… and somehow [Lola Melani] snapped this golden moment of us #miracle.”

The picture might have been hard to get, but in real life the Hubbards couldn’t be happier with their family, and especially the way Olivia has taken on her role as a big sister.

“[Olivia] was so sweet, and came to the hospital and brought him a gift,” Hubbard told PEOPLE. “They exchanged gifts and it was just a really sweet moment.”

“The first time she saw him, she just smiled,” he continued. “I think that was one of the things we were looking forward to the most, is letting them meet each other. She’s been talking about him for months. She’s just old enough to understand what’s going on, so it’s a really sweet thing and she just loves him so much.”

Florida Georgia Line has several more shows left on their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, but Hubbard says his favorite days are the ones he gets to spend with his family.

“I love being able to write songs and play shows, but there’s a different emotion that comes along with it now and that’s just missing the family on a different level,” Hubbard acknowledged. “I’ve always missed Hayley when she’s not out there, but now missing her and Liv and Luca puts a new level of that emotion on top of all the other emotions of the weekend. I just look forward to those Sundays.”

