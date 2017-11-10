Troy Gentry’s Widow Makes Good on His Promise to Their Daughter

During the 2017 CMA Awards Wednesday, Angie Gentry and daughter Kaylee attended to honor Troy Gentry, who died exactly two months earlier. His widow was keeping a promise he made before his death.

AOL Entertainment reports that Gentry promised to take Kaylee to her first awards show this year. Angie made sure to fulfill that promise, walking the red carpet together. During the ceremony at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, they were seen getting teary-eyed during the tribute to Gentry.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Eddie Montgomery, Dierks Bentley, Rascal Flatts Pay Tribute to Troy Gentry at 2017 CMA Awards

Gentry was one-half of the duo Montgomery Gentry with Eddie Montgomery. He died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey on Sept. 8. He was 50 years old.

During the CMA Awards tribute, Rascal Flatts and Dierks Bentley performed the Montgomery Gentry song “My Town” with Montgomery. During the performance, pictures of Montgomery Gentry performing were shown on the big screens in the arena.

More: Montgomery Gentry’s Lyric Video for New Song Is a Breathtaking Tribute to Troy Gentry

Montgomry Gentry racked up 15 CMA Awards nominations and won Vocal Duo of the Year in 2000. Their last album, Here’s To You, comes out on Feb. 2, 2018. It includes the single “Better Me.”

“‘Better Me’ is a song we all loved and Troy sings his a** off on it,” Montgomery wrote in a statement in September. “It speaks volumes about his life and who he had become and everybody he touched and how much he loved his family. I am so proud of this song and also to call him my friend, my family, my brother for 30 years.”

Gentry is survived by his wife and their daughter, Kaylee. He also has a daughter, Taylor, from a previous marriage.