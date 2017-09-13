Grand Ole Opry Shares Troy Gentry’s Final Opry Performance

Troy Gentry tragically passed away Friday after a helicopter crash, and the country music community has been honoring the late singer ever since.

A member of country duo Montgomery Gentry, Gentry spent years on stage, honing his craft and sharing his talent with the world. To remember him, the Grand Ole Opry shared a video of Montgomery Gentry’s last performance on the iconic Opry stage.

The duo last performed on the Opry on July 1, 2017, with the clip capturing them singing their hit “Where I Come From.”

Gentry strummed his guitar as he shared the song’s vocals with bandmate Eddie Montgomery, getting the crowd involved for a rousing performance.

Montgomery Gentry was inducted into the Opry in 2009.

On Saturday, the Opry used Twitter to share a video compilation of Gentry’s best moments on the famed stage.

“Forever a part of our [Opry] Family,” the tweet read. “Troy Gentry, thank you for the memories and the music. Our stage will never be the same.”

Forever a part of our #Opry Family. Troy Gentry, thank you for the memories and the music. Our stage will never be the same. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TTZXtpjKio — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) September 9, 2017

Gentry was also honored by the Opry during the Sept. 9 show.

Troy Gentry was hard-working, fun-loving and faithful. Tonight, we honor his life, accomplishments and all he meant to country music. pic.twitter.com/ETLGtYwLzz — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) September 10, 2017

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Davis