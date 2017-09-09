Blake Shelton Reveals Old Photo With Troy Gentry in Wake of His Death

As country singers continue to soak in the news of Troy Gentry’s passing, many are taking to social media to share tributes.

Blake Shelton shared an old photo of himself and Gentry performing from years back. “Found this picture of me and my old friend Troy a few days ago.. I am heart broken,” The Voice coach wrote.

Found this picture of me and my old friend Troy a few days ago.. I am heart broken. pic.twitter.com/J3mT86DIaa — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 8, 2017

In the photo, Shelton, with a beer in his hand, and Gentry, playing the guitar, are facing each other while they belt out a tune.

On Friday afternoon, Gentry, best known for the platinum-selling country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was killed in a helicopter crash at the Flying W. Airport ahead of his scheduled performance with fellow bandmate, Eddie Montgomery.

Gentry and another unidentified person were confirmed dead at the scene. His country music partner, Montgomery was not on the flight.

Fans of the platinum-selling duo were left stunned by the news. Gentry, 50 leaves behind a wife and two children. Details of the crash are unknown, but is currently under investigation.