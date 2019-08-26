Trisha Yearwood Wraps up 15th Season of Food Network’s ‘Trisha’s Southern Kitchen’

Trisha Yearwood just wrapped up filming her 15th season of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, airing on Food Network, and apparently all of the cooking made her tired! The 54-year-old posted a photo on social media, revealing that she needed some sleep to recover from the grueling season.

“That’s a wrap on filming Season 15 of TSK!” Yearwood wrote. “Sleeping in this morning [sleeping emoji]. “Raise your [hand] if you are ready for the launch of #EveryGirl next week + the #EveryGirlRoadTrip! I can’t wait to see you xo @jcolberto thx for the quilt!!!”

Yearwood began filming Trisha’s Southern Kitchen in 2012, later winning a Daytime Emmy for the show. But while she loves inviting viewers into her kitchen week after week, right now her mind is on her upcoming Every Girl album, out this Friday (Aug. 30).

“It was really fun to make this record,” Yearwood told PEOPLE. “Sometimes it’s hard not to think past it, because there’s all this pressure of what are you going to do to get out there. But because I am older and I have been doing this for a while, I didn’t have any of that pressure. I just had the freedom to make a record that I love.”

The debut single from the new set of tunes is “Every Girl in This Town,” which is quickly climbing the charts at radio – a fact that astonished Yearwood most of all.

“I probably shouldn’t say this, but I’m very surprised to be one of the women that’s on the radio right now,” Yearwood told PopCulture.com and other media. “I’m really excited about it. Honestly, I didn’t set out to make a certain kind of record. I didn’t set out to do any kind of anything except find songs that I love. And when I started this project about a year ago, I had no expectation except that I want to enjoy myself in the studio. This is one of the first songs I heard and I just loved it. I didn’t have a plan.”

Every Girl also includes a duet, “What Gave Me Away,” with her husband, Garth Brooks.

“The song describes such an intimate moment between two people,” Yearwood told PEOPLE. “I couldn’t imagine asking anyone else to sing on this song except Garth. He’s my person. He’s my crush.”

Pre-order Every Girl, and find upcoming tour dates, by visiting TrishaYearwood.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Desiree Navarro