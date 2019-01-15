Trisha Yearwood Reveals Inspiration for ‘Let’s Be Frank’ Album Cover

Trisha Yearwood just released her Let’s Be Frank album, a cover of Frank Sinatra songs, exclusively at Williams-Sonoma stores nationwide. The cover shows Yearwood dressed in men’s garb, an intentional decision that was entirely Yearwood’s idea.

“It was so much fun!” Yearwood told ABC News Radio. “In my head, from the very beginning, when I decided to do this record… I saw a suit and tie, a hat. There’s an old Toni Braxton video. She comes in in a suit and tie and she’s singing, and I thought it was the most gorgeous thing I’d ever seen. I’m like, ‘I’m doing that some day!’”

The 54-year-old tried several other looks first, before landing on her original idea.

“We’re almost done,” Yearwood recounted. “We’ve shot like seven set-ups and everything is beautiful, everybody’s happy. And the photographer, Russ Harrington, says, ‘Is there anything you haven’t done that you want to do?’ I’m like, ‘I want a damn picture in a suit and tie and a hat!’”

Yearwood put on the clothes she is wearing for the album cover, but needed one more thing to complete the look.

“I’m like, ‘I want that look like you’re taking the tie off.’ And I did that, and that was the shot,” Yearwood said. “And when I went back through and looked at all these, it just popped off.And I’m like, ‘There’s the cover.’”

“But it’s so funny to me,” she added, “because that was the shot I wanted all along, and it turned out.”

Let’s Be Frank has been a dream of Yearwood’s for two decades, which is why she was so excited to finally have the chance to record and release the album.

“I’ve been wanting to make this record for 20 years!” Yearwood told PEOPLE. “I have always loved standards, and nobody sings them better than Sinatra. I’m honored to get the chance to pay tribute to him and the songwriters in these timeless classics.”

Let’s Be Frank will be released at all major outlets on Feb. 15, but her next project might be a duets album with her husband, Garth Brooks – at least if he has anything to say about it.

“These two girls wrote in to Trisha and I and said, ‘Hey, look, I know you guys are gonna do a duet record. Would you ever think about doing a duet concert where the whole night is duets?’” Brooks told Variety. “And I’m looking at her going, ‘No, wait a minute, let’s combine the two ideas. What if we cut a live duet record in front of a live audience? And that’s how we do our duet record?’ And then all of a sudden you have a live greatest hits duet record and people get to watch how a record is made, so you kind of bring the studio to the stage.”

