Trisha Yearwood Releases ‘Let’s Be Frank’ Album

Trisha Yearwood’s Let’s Be Frank, a cover of Frank Sinatra songs, is out! The record was released on Thursday, Dec. 20, in Williams Sonoma stores, and will be available everywhere on Feb. 15 on her own Gwendolyn Records

“Album release day!!” Yearwood shared on social media. “I’m going to pick up my #LetsBeFrank at Williams Sonoma, are you?xoxo.”

Let’s Be Frank has been two decades in the making, but is finally getting to see the light of day.

“I’ve been wanting to make this record for 20 years!” Yearwood told PEOPLE. “I have always loved standards, and nobody sings them better than Sinatra. I’m honored to get the chance to pay tribute to him and the songwriters in these timeless classics.”

Although the Trisha’s Southern Kitchen star hasn’t revealed what is next for her, her husband, Garth Brooks, hints that the two might do a live duets album, recorded at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

“These two girls wrote in to Trisha and I and said, ‘Hey, look, I know you guys are gonna do a duet record. Would you ever think about doing a duet concert where the whole night is duets?’” Brooks told Variety. “And I’m looking at her going, ‘No, wait a minute, let’s combine the two ideas. What if we cut a live duet record in front of a live audience? And that’s how we do our duet record?’ And then all of a sudden you have a live greatest hits duet record and people get to watch how a record is made, so you kind of bring the studio to the stage.”

“Section it off like you do in a regular studio, cut things live right there in front of people,” he added. “I think it’s an awesome idea and I think it’s something we’re probably gonna do. And we’re talking about doing it with the Ryman down here in Nashville.”

Although Yearwood hasn’t announced an upcoming tour, her husband revealed she won’t be performing on his stadium tour, because she is planning her own cross-country trek – where Brooks will be waiting in the wings.

“I’m half of a human being,” Brooks explained. “Trisha Yearwood is the other half. She gave me three and a half years of her life to go do what I wanted to do. If she wants to tour, she wants to do however many dates, I should be there with her. So I think I’ll spend a lot of the next three years backstage, hoping that my wife is having the time of her life, because that’s just going to make it better for me any time.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer