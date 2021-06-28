✖

Brooke Eden's set at the Grand Ole Opry on Friday night featured a special guest, with Trisha Yearwood joining Eden on stage to sing a special rendition of Yearwood's breakout hit "She's in Love With the Boy." The two artists adjusted the lyrics to read "She's in Love With the Girl," in honor of Eden's recent engagement to fiancée Hilary Hoover and Pride month.

The Tennessean shares that Eden was in the middle of covering Yearwood's early hit when she told the audience, "I could really use some help on the second verse. I really wish Trisha Yearwood was here." Eden's wish came true when Yearwood arrived on stage, telling the crowd that Hoover has worked with her and her husband Garth Brooks. "You just got engaged to a good friend of mine, Hilary, who's here somewhere," Yearwood said, adding "...Love is love. You can't just say it. You gotta mean it. So I think we should (sing) this song for you guys tonight, because she's in love with the girl. I'm in love with the boy. Let's just sing it for everybody."

The two women finished Yearwood's song together, replacing the Katie and Tommy characters to Brooke and Hilary. Yearwood sang, "What's meant to be will always find a way / She's gonna marry that girl someday."

"Trisha said it best when she said, 'Love is love…you can’t just say it- you have to mean it. Let’s sing this song for EVERYONE…she’s in love with the boy, she’s in love with the girl,'" Eden wrote on Instagram after the show. "This year marks the 30th anniversary of 'She’s In Love With The Boy' and it was Trisha’s idea to change it up to celebrate @hilary_hoover and I’s proposal, Pride month, and LOVE in general. It meant so much to share this moment with @trishayearwood last night, especially on the @opry stage!! This is country music."

"Love One Another," Yearwood added on her own page. "Love is love. You can’t just say it. You’ve gotta mean it. xo #loveoneanother." Eden and Hoover became engaged in May after dating for five years. In February, Eden released her first single after a four-year hiatus, "No Shade," followed by two more songs, "Sunroof" and "Got No Choice." In August, Yearwood will release a deluxe version of her 2019 album Every Girl that will feature a special acoustic version of "She's in Love With the Boy."