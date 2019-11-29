Tracy Lawrence Helps Kick off the Holiday Season in Nashville (Exclusive)

Tracy Lawrence made sure hundreds of homeless people living in Nashville had a proper Thanksgiving dinner. The Arkansas native once again hosted his Mission Possible Turkey Fry and Concert, now in its 14th year, to both provide food and raise money for those in Nashville and beyond. For Lawrence, and his fans, the event serves as the official start of the holiday season, where Lawrence takes time to focus on his family and friends.

“I think this is kind of the unofficial kick-off of the entire holiday season in Nashville, and that’s been amazing for me to see over the years,” Lawrence told PopCulture.com. “Fourteen years in. This is kind of the marker when Nashville kind of shifts into holiday mode. It’s exciting to see that this has become one of those things that’s kind of the fabric of downtown Nashville.”

Lawrence not only spends time with his loved ones over the holidays, but enjoys eating all of his favorite foods as well.

“Thanksgiving is a big holiday for us, ’cause we eat a lot obviously,” said the singer. “Usually by the time I get done with the charity work and things that we do, we go right back to the way all this started and me and a group of friends will cook turkeys Thanksgiving morning, while my wife and all the ladies are getting everything ready. We’ll have 20, 30, sometimes 40 people at the house for Thanksgiving.

“We eat ’til we can’t eat and we go to sleep and we watch football, and we get up and we eat some more, and we have a great day,” he continued. “Holiday traditions for me, we used to love to go take the kids to see the Rockettes every year. Obviously the Rockettes aren’t here anymore. But we like family, we try to gather up with family as much as we can.”

Lawrence has a few more shows scheduled in 2019, before he will take a break over Christmas, and then head out in 2020 with Justin Moore on their Late Nights and Longnecks Tour.

“I’m excited to see a lot of the video stuff come together for our Jumbotrons and get all those pieces put in place,” Lawrence teased. “Working out the set list, Justin and I have some encore things that we have to work out, so just putting all the pieces together should be a lot of fun. And he and I share a lot of common ground. We both grew up in Arkansas, we know a lot of the same people, and have a little history like that, so it should be a lot of fun for us.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Archuleta