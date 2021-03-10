Tim McGraw Wishes His Mom a Happy Birthday With Sweet Photo

✖

Tim McGraw shared a birthday wish for his mom, Betty Trimble, on Wednesday, posting a sweet throwback snap of himself with his arms around his mom. "Happy birthday to this remarkable woman, my mom," he wrote. "She raised 3 kids in tough times (emotionally and physically). She did it with grace, wisdom and most of all fierce protection of her babies. She is a hero in our book. We love you mama."

Trimble found out she was pregnant with McGraw during her senior year of high school and raised him and his two sisters. "She went through some terrible things early in my life," McGraw told his record label, referring to domestic abuse Trimble suffered in her marriages. "I have a lot of memories of all those things and I know how resilient my mom is and how tough she is and how strong of a woman she is, and how well she raised us under the circumstances – me and my two sisters that all grew up together – how she dealt with all of that thing."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw)

The singer pointed to one specific moment that he'll never forget. "One thing that I really remember that’s plastered in my mind – and for her it was probably one of 100 times that I didn’t see – but I can remember us being on our own, my mom and my two sisters, and her working three jobs just to try to keep the basics in line," he recalled. "I mean, she made no money, really... I can remember walking through the kitchen one night, getting up late – I don’t know how old I was, 10, 11, 12 years old, something like that – and she had her head down on the table at like two in the morning, with bills everywhere, and was crying. And she didn’t see me, but I’ve told her that story before and she didn’t remember it because she didn’t see me."

"I was in college, and I knew how bad she wanted me to go to college," he said. "And I was in pre-law and I was gonna go to law school and do all that stuff. I was a pretty good student, coming out of high school, and I knew how bad she wanted me to do that. And I remember getting up the nerve to call her to tell her that I was gonna quit college and move to Nashville. And it took me a while to do that. And when I told her, she just said, 'I’m surprised you hadn’t done it already.' And that was her way of just telling me, go do it. So, you know, she … she’s a big deal to me."