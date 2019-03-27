Tim McGraw Announces New Political Book, ‘Songs of America’

Tim McGraw is releasing another book! The singer, who announced he will release his health and fitness book, Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life, just announced he wrote another book, this time about one of his other passions: politics.

Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music That Made a Nation will be released on June 11. The book, about the music that helped shape the United States, was written by McGraw and Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential historian Jon Meacham. According to Rolling Stone Country, the book covers songs that were relevant during important times in history, including the American Revolution, the Great Depression, the Civil Rights movement and the Vietnam War, through present day.

The diversity of songs goes from the patriotic “The Star Spangled Banner” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.,” which are just two of the songs included in Songs of America. More information is expected to be announced shortly.

Grit & Grace is scheduled to be released on Nov. 5. The book is an inside look at McGraw’s own journey, from being an overweight alcoholic to becoming sober and working out up to four hours a day.

“I’ve gone through a physical transformation in the last 10 years, but it’s not just my appearance that has changed,” McGraw told PEOPLE. “My mind is clearer, my sense of purpose is sharper, and my relationships are deeper. Consistent physical exercise helps me bring focus to my life and to the people who mean the most to me.”

“That’s something we all want,” he continued. “And I believe it’s something that is available to anyone who wants it, regardless of their level of fitness. I want this book to help people find what works for them by sharing the mental and physical approach that has worked for me.”

McGraw has also opened the first of what he hopes to be several gyms, called TRUMAV, centered around his own fitness regimen.

“TRUMAV is a community,” McGraw said, via Forbes, “but it’s really about how you can find your work out at your own speed. We provide a foundation for what you can do and the things you can learn. It’s about working with great people, great trainers, and a great environment to figure out the things that work to make you a better person and motivate yourself and the people around you.”

