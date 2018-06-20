Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Open Up About Success of 21-Year Marriage

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are opening up about their 21-year marriage, and how they’ve managed to keep their love strong in spite of two equally-demanding career in the public eye. The singers, also parents to three daughters, say the secret to their success is actually quite simple.

“Funny, as we get older it’s less about the big gestures and more about just spending the time together at home,” McGraw tells PEOPLE. “For our 20th wedding anniversary, we stayed home, in our pajamas and watched TV. We loved it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple famously met and got engaged while Hill was serving as McGraw’s opening act on his Spontaneous Combustion Tour in 1996, marrying later that year. McGraw and Hill, who both went on to have massively successful solo careers, toured together on their Soul2Soul Tour in 2000, their Soul2Soul II Tour in 2006 and 2007, and are currently on their Soul2Soul World Tour.

Every time they take the stage, they remember how fortunate they are.

“It’s such a rare thing to be able to experience what we do for a living, and to do it together,” says McGraw. “[It] really feels like all the moments are special … I could listen to her sing all night.”

“She’s such a powerhouse that it forces me to raise my game every night,” boasts McGraw.

“Tim is the absolute best entertainer, hands down,” Hill says. “He can bring a crowd to their feet with the motion of his hand. He knows how to deliver songs to the fans and make them feel like he’s singing to them.”

Still, with their personal and professional lives intersecting, both McGraw and Hill make sure they have a few moments to themselves before they face the crowd.

“We both have our daily routines and we have our own dressing rooms,” Hill reveals. “We each have our own space to retreat to so we do get time to ourselves.”

McGraw and Hill, who were nominated for an ACM Award this year for Vocal Duo of the Year, released The Rest of Our Life duets album in 2017, marking their first time sharing studio space in their entire marriage.

“In all of our years together, we’ve never been in the studio at the same time for any of our duets,” says Hill. “It was nice to be together for the creative process.”

Perhaps the biggest key to their marriage, which seems to be getting stronger each year, is their unwavering faith.

“Tim and I share a quick quiet moment together before hitting the stage,” says Hill. “Always praying.”

Purchase The Rest of Our Life here. Find a list of their upcoming tour dates at Soul2Soul.com.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ John Shearer