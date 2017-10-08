Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Announce Their First Album Together

Country music fans, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have a huge announcement.

The country superstars will release their first-ever album together, The Rest of Our Life, on Nov. 17. The Grammy-winning artists announced the news on Oct. 6, which happened to also be their 21st wedding anniversary.

The new album will feature 11 songs and the couple is already giving their fans a glimpse into their upcoming record. They recently released their new single “The Rest of Our Life,” which was written by Ed Sheeran. They also debuted a corresponding music video that was filmed in McGraw’s home state of Louisiana.

The music video is only available for 48 hours on Amazon Music Unlimited. “The Rest of Our Life” is available on streaming services and for download with digital pre-orders.

The upcoming album also features their hit “Speak to a Girl,” which they debuted in June.

Hill announced the news on Instagram alongside a video playing their new single.

“It’s hard to believe our first album together is going to be here Nov. 17th!” the “Breathe” singer wrote. “Our new single, ‘The Rest Of Our Life’ is out today, as well as the video. We can’t wait to share this record with you!”

The “Humble and Kind” singer also wrote, “We appreciate all our fans and thank you for being a part of our journey!”

The couple’s Showtime special of their Tim and Faith: Soul2Soul tour will air on Nov. 17, which is the same day the album will be released.