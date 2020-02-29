Thomas Rhett’s Wife Lauren Akins Announces ‘Live in Love’ Book Tour

Thomas Rhett‘s wife, Lauren Akins, is preparing to release her first book, and on Friday, Feb. 28, Akins announced that she would be accompanying the release with a book tour. Akins’ memoir is titled Live in Love: Growing Together Through Life’s Changes and will be released on May 5. Her tour will begin on May 2 in Nashville and visit eight additional cities including Atlanta, Louisville and Dallas.

“SOOOO so excited to announce the #LiveInLove book tour launching May 2nd in Nashville!” Akins wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait to see your faces and get talk with y’all about the book and the journey to get here. There are limited VIP meet & greet packages available-all details at LaurenAkins.com. Let me know where you’ll be! See y’all so soon!!”

Live in Love will share Akins and Rhett’s love story, which began as a childhood friendship before they eventually reconnected. Along with her marriage to one of country music’s biggest stars, Akins also discusses her mission work in Haiti and Uganda, where she and Rhett met their daughter, Willa Gray.

“From sharing the romance of their handwritten wedding vows to the challenges they faced as they adjusted to the reality of becoming first-time parents, Live in Love takes an intimate look at one couple’s life — and opens a window into all of our journeys on the path to self-discovery,” a press release shares.

The release adds that the book “is a deeply personal memoir that offers inspiring guidance for anyone looking to keep romance alive, balance children and marriage, express true faith, and live a life of purpose.”

Each ticket for Akins’ tour comes with a copy of the 30-year-old’s book and are on sale now.

“I never would have guessed I’d be telling my story in a book about my life,” Akins previously shared in a press release. “I hope by sharing parts of myself and my journey that I’m able to help someone feel less alone, inspired and find the love that we share as humans in these pages.”

See Akins’ full list of tour dates below.

5/2 – Nashville, TN – James K. Polk Theater

5/6 – Southern Pines, NC – Sunrise Theater

5/7 – Atlanta, GA – To Be Announced!

5/8 – Birmingham, AL – Lyric Theatre

5/13 – Louisville, KY – Kentucky Country Day Theater

5/14 – St. Louis, MO – St. Charles City County Library

5/15 – Tulsa, OK – Harvard Avenue Christian Church

5/16 – Waco, TX – Magnolia Market at the Silos

5/16 – Dallas, TX – Dallas Museum of Art’s Arts & Letters Live

Photo Credit: Julie Paisley