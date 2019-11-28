Thomas Rhett Is Trying to Soak In the Moments With His Growing Family

Life has certainly had plenty of changes for Thomas Rhett in the last few years, including his career continuing to soar to new heights, as well as becoming a father to two daughters, with a third one on the way. Rhett might be living the life he once dreamed about, but he admits he struggles with thinking too much about the future to focus on the present.

“I think I have to remind myself a lot to stop thinking so far ahead and really just soak into the moment and not be such a planner about the future because I really can’t control anything,” Rhett shared with his record label. “And so while good times are happening you might as well sit down and soak them in because you don’t know when the next one’s gonna be.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And so especially now that I have kids,” he continued. “I’m really trying to soak in way more moments, rather than being on my phone or looking at a calendar, just like being there with my kids and remembering these times, ’cause they don’t last.”

Rhett has had an unprecedented year, with his successful Very Hot Summer Tour and a series of hit singles, including his No. 1 single, “Look What God Gave Her, and his current hit, “Remember You Young.” It’s a life Rhett always wanted, even though he can’t believe how much has come true.

“It’s just weird,” Rhett previously said. “I think looking back at my 19-year-old self, that never in a million years thought that I wanted to be an artist. I wanted to stay in Nashville and just write songs, to where we’re at now is all a God thing to me. Every decision that we made and every tour I said yes to, every tour I said no to, every song I did cut, every song I didn’t cut, I think it was all part of some crazy plan.

“I don’t know where it’s gonna lead, but I’m really just trying to live in 2019, in the present,” he continued. “And so, those accolades and stuff, that’s just mind-blowing to me, and I feel very humbled by it and just feel like this is incredible.”

Rhett’s latest Center Point Road record was just nominated for a Grammy for Best Country Album. Order the record by visiting Rhett’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Leah Puttkammer