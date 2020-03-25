Thomas Rhett Shows off Adorable New Photo of Willa Gray Holding Lennon Love

Talk about sisterly love! Thomas Rhett just showed off an adorable new photo of his oldest daughter, Willa Gray, holding his brand-new daughter, Lennon Love.

“This is about the sweetest thing on the planet,” Rhett captioned the photo. Rhett also showed off a photo of both Willa Gray and Ada James loving on their new baby sister, as part of a series of pictures he shared when announcing his third daughter’s arrival.

“Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th!” Rhett said. “It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth. Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet. The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone.”

Rhett previously bragged about his two oldest daughter, along with his wife, Lauren Akins, and how they helped his soaring music career.

“I was driving Willa and Ada out to the farm, and it’s about a 45-minute drive, and I keep going through demos,” Rhett previously bragged. “I’ve got them on a playlist and my kids are about the best A&R team that I can have –– my kids and my wife, because they for sure are gonna tell you that that song is terrible or that song is good. Like, if Willa Grey wants to listen to a song six times in a row, maybe it should have a shot. Maybe a lot of other 4-year-olds will want to listen to it six times in a row.

“And my wife is the first one to be like, ‘That’s not my favorite,’ or ‘That’s one of my favorite songs you’ve ever written,’” he continued. “There are some of the songs that neither of them like that I love too much to not cut. But for the most part, I do listen to a lot of opinions and then at the end of the day, I take all those opinions and I put them in a pot and try to make a decision for myself. But my kids do have a huge role in picking a lot of songs, which is hilarious.”

