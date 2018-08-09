Thomas Rhett Reveals How Many Children He Plans to Have

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are already the proud parents to daughters Willa Gray and Ada James, but their family isn’t complete yet. The Georgia native reveals they plan on having a few more, in a relatively short amount of time.

“Lauren wants to have five kids before she turns 34. That is her plan,” Rhett tells Access. “So you can probably expect three new babies in the next five years. She’s the boss.”

The couple adopted Willa Gray from Uganda in May of 2017, only three months before Akins gave birth to Ada James. It’s been a whirlwind of a year, but Rhett says they are finally adjusting to their sometimes-chaotic life.

“I feel like we’re starting to finally come up for air,” Rhett says. “Obviously, we were thrown into two at the same time, so we had to learn how to parent a two-year-old and an infant at the same time. But now, they’re both starting to play with each other. Ada is starting to walk, and Willa is starting to have legitimate grown-up conversations, which is hilarious. They both just have big personalities.”

“Lauren is just a superwoman of a mom,” he adds. “Everybody’s great, and it’s complete chaos. It’s awesome.”

Akins is handling it like a pro, but she admits it’s not always easy. The 28-year-old recently shared a photo of her two daughters, admitting that some days are harder than others.

“Ohhh these little cuties,” Akins recently wrote on Instagram, showing a picture of her two innocent-looking children. “As of two hours ago just this morning an entire milk bottle spilled on our white fabric couch, Ada James got her head stuck in the metal bars under our side table behind the couch, then Willa Gray proceeded [to] conveniently get her hand stuck in the OTHER side table right after.

“Neither of those things have ever happened in the last 15 months they’ve both been here btw,” she continued, “and recently AJ has taken a serious liking, more like an obsession, with toilet bowls and I’ve found her splashing in not one but TWO different toilets this morning and when I picked her up from the second one to run her to the sink to wash hands, she slapped me right in the face with her wet toilety hands.”

Rhett’s latest single, “Life Changes,” is about, appropriately, how much his life has changed since marrying Akins and becoming a father. But the singer jokes that the song might need to have a few revisions over the years.

“I’m going to have to write some new verses,” he quips. “In five years I’m probably going to be talking about my sixth kid that’s on the way, more than likely.”

Rhett is currently serving as the opening act on Kenny Chesney’s Trip Around the Sun Tour, and will then return to headline his own Life Changes Tour. Find a list of all of his upcoming shows at ThomasRhett.com.

