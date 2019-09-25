Thomas Rhett Reflects on Madison Square Garden Show With New Video

On Sept. 20, Thomas Rhett took his Very Hot Summer Tour to Madison Square Garden in New York City, marking a major milestone for the country star. On Wednesday, the country singer reflected on the achievement by sharing a video on Instagram recapping the show, with footage of Rhett speaking to his friends and crew interspersed with clips from the night.

“This is a big day,” he tells them. “It’s really just another show, it just happens to be at Madison Square Garden. Everybody in this room has had a gigantic part of us getting here, getting to play such an iconic place. I’m so happy that all my family showed up, all my friends, very very exciting. I’m so nervous.”

When Rhett returned to the dressing room after the show, he told wife Lauren Akins, “I’m a little bit overwhelmed” before dad Rhett Akins told him, “That was the greatest concert I’ve ever seen.”

“Watching this over and over again trying to believe it actually happened,” the father of two captioned the post.

Lauren previously praised Rhett after the concert took place, sharing an Instagram slideshow featuring a photo of the couple posing with their daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, who were holding a sign that read, “Madison Square Garden.”

The post also included a photo of Rhett and Akins, a still from the show and a video of Akins excitedly reacting to a billboard of her husband in Times Square.

“He rocked the face off of Madison Square Garden tonight,” Akins wrote. “I am so proud of you honey!!! I love you (and we got to see his billboard in Times Square last night and I got REAL excited).”

Rhett is accompanied on his tour by his dad, Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson. The trek will wrap up on Oct. 12 with a show in Nashville, giving Rhett several months to spend with his family before Akins gives birth to the couple’s third child, another daughter.

