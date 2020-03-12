Thomas Rhett Posts Sweet New Photos of Newborn Daughter Lennon Love

Lennon Love, the daughter of Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins, is a little more than one week old, which Rhett is celebrating with a couple new photos of his newborn daughter! The “Beer Can’t Fix” singer posted two pictures of his youngest child, both of them showing that she already has a full head of hair, and big, beautiful eyes.

Several fans commented on the photo, including Rhett’s good friend, Russell Dickerson.

“Got hair like Uncle Russ tho (sic),” Dickerson posted.

“That’s a cool haircut,” said Diplo.

“Freaking amazing man. Also…. I’d love to recreate this photo with you when you have time just [let me know],” quipped Dan + Shay‘s Shay Mooney.

Rhett and Akins welcomed Lennon Love on Monday, Feb. 10, one week after Akins’ due date.

“Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th!” Rhett wrote when announcing the good news. “It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth. Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life!

“Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet,” he continued. “The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone.”

Rhett previously hinted that he would be open to more children in the near future as well.

“These last couple months have been insane, like, all over the place,” Rhett said, via ABC News. “It is very stressful I feel like to travel with your kids and still know that you’re waking up at six and you’re also playing a show at night. So in that aspect I’m going, ‘I love my two kids and I’m kind of content.’”

“If we stopped having kids now, I know I’d wake up at 45 and go, ‘We should have had five more,’” he continued. “Because I really do want to be able to sit at a Thanksgiving or Christmas table with the most gigantic family on the planet.”

