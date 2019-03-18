Thomas Rhett Reflects on ‘Nice Surprise’ He Learned With Two Small Children

Thomas Rhett thought he knew exactly what kind of father he would be, until he actually became one. Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are proud parents of both 3-year-old Willa Gray and 1-year-old Ada James, and Rhett realized after he had children that he has a lot less to fear than he initially thought.

“I think my perception about kids was way different before I had them,” Rhett revealed. “I kind of thought that babies were like glass – if anything happened that they were just gonna just break. And it’s crazy; Ada, she falls every four steps and I feel like if I fell that way I’d get up crying, and she’s just laughing it off and she keeps walking. People say kids are resilient, and that has never rung more true for us, just getting to see our kids every week being at home, and then getting on the bus and then getting on a plane – they just go along with your life.

“I’ve never thought that it would be that way but it’s been a very nice surprise,” he added. “There’s just not a dull moment. Our house is chaotic 24/7 in all the best ways.”

Rhett is readying the release of his fourth studio album, Center Point Road, on May 31. The record includes his current single, “Look What God Gave Her,” which, like many of his songs, was inspired by his wife.

“‘Look What God Gave Her,’ to me is a song about my beautiful wife, inside and out,” Akins acknowledged. “How amazing she is, how funny she is, how caring, how much of a great mom she is. And I think you can dance to it.”

The song, like all of the rest of his music, had to earn the approval of Akins before it made it onto the project.

“She is the ultimate gauge,” Rhett revealed. “If she didn’t like a song, it more than likely means that 70 percent of the female population are not going to like a song, which is a big percentage. And so I’m always playing her songs. Lauren is a person that when she listens to a song, she is strictly listening for feeling. Not that she doesn’t care about lyrics, but if you can get her to love a song within 15 seconds of the song starting, she’s on board with it.”

Order Center Point Road at ThomasRhett.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt