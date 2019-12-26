Thomas Rhett’s Wife Lauren Akins Shows off New Toy Jeep Daughters Received for Christmas

They are still a little too young to drive, but Thomas Rhett‘s daughters Willa Gray and Ada James are the proud owners of a new toy jeep! Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins, showed off their Christmas present, sharing a video of both children driving the hot pink vehicle around their property.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Dec 25, 2019 at 6:15pm PST

“The girls had such a Merry little Christmas cruising around in their new Jeep,” Akins wrote on social media.

In a separate post, Akins also shared their family’s Christmas card, complete with several photos of their two little girls.

“Happy Birthday Jesus & Merry Christmas,” Akins said in the caption. “Love, the Akins.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Dec 25, 2019 at 6:17pm PST

Rhett and Akins will welcome their third child, also a girl, early next year. Her third-trimester pregnancy meant that Akins couldn’t do as much to get ready for the holidays as she would have liked but was grateful to have Rhett step in when she was too tired or sick.

“Just a little grateful post for my husband of the year because I’m still sick at almost 32 weeks (although not as bad as it was PTL) and it’s getting a LOT harder to move around these days,” Akins posted on Instagram earlier in the month. “Plus I’m not wanting to miss out on any of [the most wonderful time of the year] and Thomas Rhett has basically been Santa’s elf, cooking, doing baths and the girls’ bedtimes and still making time to take me on a date –– even if we skipped out on the movie and just went to bed instead [mom and dad life]. Thank you for loving our little growing family so well honey. We LOVE you.”

Rhett will spend the next few months at home, getting ready to meet his third child. He will hit the road in May on his The Center Point Road Tour, with both Cole Swindell and HARDY serving as his opening acts. His current single, the Jon Pardi duet “Beer Can’t Fix,” is his third single from his latest Center Point Road record. Find tour information, and download or stream the record, by visiting Rhett’s website.

