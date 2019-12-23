Thomas Rhett’s Wife Lauren Akins Shares Family Selfie at Christmas Candlelight Service

With Christmas only a few days away, Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, took their daughters Willa Gray and Ada James to their church’s annual candlelight service. Akins shared a few photos of the special evening, revealing the pictures were actually the idea of her oldest child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Dec 22, 2019 at 11:30pm PST

“Christmas candlelight at church tonight,” Akins posted on social media. “Listening to Willa Gray sing and then tell Jesus happy birthday was so precious. Christmas through her eyes is my favorite. Also we got out of the car and I asked her to hold my phone for a sec and she said okay and we really need to take a selfie…’ I’m glad we did.”

The Christmas service wasn’t the only thing that the family did in anticipation of the holidays. Rhett and Akins were also part of an ugly sweater Christmas party, which Akins also shared on social media, including a photo of her large tacky sweater, big enough to cover her growing pregnancy belly.

“12th annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Party last night,” wrote Akins. “Didn’t take many pics, didn’t go to bed til 3am, didn’t feel too hot waking up this morning but ohhh my goodness my heart is SO full (sorry everyone who left before we took the group pic) Merry Christmas yall!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Dec 21, 2019 at 12:25pm PST

Rhett and Akins don’t have too many of their own family’s holiday traditions, but one thing that is certain is that they will have a real Christmas tree each year, at Akins’ insistence.

“I think a lot of them are gonna be stemmed on traditions that we grew up having, like, whether it’s opening one gift on Christmas Eve or always getting new ornaments for the Christmas tree,” Rhett shared about the holiday traditions he shares with Akins and his children. “Or, making sure the Christmas tree is always real is something that Lauren is dead set on. I wish we could get a fake one but we’re gonna get a real one for forever probably.”

Rhett is home for several months, until after Akins gives birth to their third daughter. He will head out on his Center Point Road Tour in May with Cole Swindell and HARDY.

