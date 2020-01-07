Thomas Rhett Jokes His Wife, Lauren Akins, Likes Jon Pardi More Than Him, as ‘Beer Can’t Fix’ Hits Radio

When Thomas Rhett sat down with songwriters Julian Bunetta, Ryan Tedder and Zach Skelton to write “Beer Can’t Fix,” they wanted to write a light-hearted song about making troubles go away, even if for a little bit. But it wasn’t until the song was completed that Rhett had the idea to ask Jon Pardi to sing on the song, joking that his wife, Lauren Akins, would rather listen to Pardi than her own husband.

“On a sunny day in Los Angeles, we were just like, ‘Let’s name all these situations where, just maybe going out with your buddies and cracking a cold beer, maybe just takes your mind off of something for a second,’” Rhett recalled to his record label. “Whether you just got broken up with, or you and your wife planned this perfect beach trip to Cancun and it rains every single day. What are you gonna do except go to the bar and be like, ‘Can I get a Corona, please?’ All these situations of … you’re fishing and nothing’s happening, or you’re playing golf and you’re terrible at it – just kind of the light-hearted way to say, just take life a little bit easier.

“And so when we wrote this song, I was like, ‘We’re getting Jon Pardi on this song,’” he continued. “I’m such a gigantic fan of Jon, like, my wife likes Jon Pardi better than she likes me. And I was like, ‘Jon, I got this song called ‘Ain’t Nothin’ Beer Can’t Fix.’ I really want you to sing on it with me.’ And I sent him the song, and he goes, ‘When do I sing?’ And when Jon put his vocal on this thing, I was like, ‘Dude, let’s go!’

“Beer Can’t Fix” became the most-added song at country radio this week, which Rhett gushed about on social media.

“Thank you thank you country radio!!! ” Rhett wrote alongside a picture showing “Beer Can’t Fix” at the top of the radio list of songs added this week. “Beer can’t fix is number one most added today.”

“Beer Can’t Fix” is the third single from Rhett’s Center Point Road record, following “Look What God Gave Her” and “Remember You Young,” which both became No. 1 hits for Rhett.

