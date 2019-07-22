Thomas Rhett Is Grateful for Early Success of ‘Remember You Young’

Thomas Rhett just dropped his latest single, “Remember You Young.” The song, which follows his No. 1 “Look What God Gave Her,” is from his recently released Center Point Road record, and seems poised to be his next big hit.

“So today is the first official week that ‘Remember You Young,’ our next single off Center Point Road, officially hit the radio,” Rhett shared on Instagram. “Just a huge shout-out to all the stations that added the song. It’s been so cool to be able to play this song live on the road. Even before the record came out, the response has been incredible.

“This song means so much to me, so thank you all at country radio for adding the song and playing it, and for you all that loved it and listened to it and download it, streamed it and all the ways you can listen to it,” he continued. “I just really, really appreciate it. Much love from the Akins household.”

Rhett also hinted that a music video would soon be forthcoming as well.

“Remember You Young is our next single!” he captioned the Instagram video. “Check it out if you haven’t! We are shooting the video for it on Wednesday, and I can’t wait for y’all to see it.”

“Remember You Young,” like the majority of his songs, was inspired in part by his wife, Lauren Akins.

“‘Remember You Young,’ is a song that’s really just about envisioning all your favorite people in your life in their prime, if you will,” Rhett shared with his record label. “And that prime could mean a lot of different things. But for me like looking at my best friends today, in our almost thirties with kids and married, I will always see them as dumb high school kids. And I hope they see me the same.

“My wife, I’ve known her since she was little, but I will always envision Lauren in high school as well, working on floats at homecoming,” he continued. “I think that’s how I’ll always see my wife. And my babies, no matter how old they get, I’ll always see them at three and one for some reason.”

Akins is currently on his Very Hot Summer Tour, with Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and his own father, Rhett Akins, serving as his opening acts. Find dates, and download or stream “Remember You Young,” at ThomasRhett.com.

