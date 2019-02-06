Thomas Rhett Debuts New Song With the ‘Sesame Street’ Gang

Thomas Rhett is heading to a television screen near you, with the country crooner joining the Sesame Street gang to debut a brand-new song for the show’s 50th anniversary.

In a new video, Rhett joins Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, Bert, Ernie and more classic characters to sing “This Is My Street,” which was written especially for the show’s big milestone.

Before starting to sing, Rhett meets up with Elmo, who gives the singer a warm welcome to Sesame Street.

“You know, I’ve seen a lot of places,” Rhett tells him, “But there’s one place that I couldn’t wait to see — can you guess what it is?”

The answer, naturally, is Sesame Street, with Rhett launching into song and meeting up with various characters.

The clip soon finds the Georgia native sharing cookies with Cookie Monster in Hooper’s Store, playing guitar on the steps of 123 and taking in the sights up and down Sesame Street before the gang joins him for a big singalong.

“I want to go to that street where kindness is the way,” Rhett sings. “Learn new things each and every day.”

“So cool to be a part of [Sesame Street]’s yearlong 50th anniversary celebration,” Rhett captioned a clip of the song on Instagram. “Here’s to 50 years of laughs, lessons, and friends.”

Rhett, his wife, Lauren Akins, and their two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, visited the Sesame Street set back in December, which was when Rhett recorded the spot.

“Yesterday was one for the books!” Rhett wrote alongside a slideshow of photos from the day, including one of his family in a giant bird’s nest. “My family and I had a blast getting to be a part of Sesame Street! Can’t wait for y’all to see this.”

Akins also shared her own slideshow, which featured snaps of the family posing on the famous stoop as well as with the Sesame Street gang. The mom of two also included videos of Willa Gray spending time with Abby Cadabby and Cookie Monster.

“‘Oh. My. Word. It’s the BEST. Day. Ever.’ -Willa Gray,” Akins captioned the post. “(And she keeps calling Abby her ‘best friend’) Talk about a childhood dream come true! We got to go to Sesame Street!!”

Photo Credit: Sesame Street