Thomas Rhett Wants Hopes to be ‘Good Role Model’ For Younger Fans at His Shows

Mothers everywhere, rejoice. In an era where more and more artists are gearing their music, and stage performance, to the younger crowd, Thomas Rhett says he cares just as much about the parents who are buying his music and concert tickets for their kids – maybe more.

“Probably some of the best compliments I ever receive are when I do check on Twitter or Instagram and read some of the comments people leave on photos,” says Rhett. “I do love when moms of little kids will comment and say, ‘We love how you and Lauren [Akins] are stand up people on Instagram,’ and all that kind of stuff. I do have a lot of kid fans, and I do try to watch my mouth onstage.”

Rhett, who along with Akins is raising two-year-old Willa Gray and seven-month-old Ada James, takes his role as a parent seriously, both for his own children and the younger ones who attend his shows.

“I just want to be a good role model for little kids that are coming to those concerts that can get kind of rowdy,” he continues. “At least in the midst of the rowdiness I just want to be a good figure for them.”

The 28-year-old is so enamored by his own children that he hints his music might soon center solely around them.

“I definitely can see myself in the near future just pretty much only writing about my children,” reveals Rhett. “It’ll be fun to see; see how they act and see what kind of inspiration I can get from them.”

Rhett acknowledges that fatherhood has affected his life in numerous ways, including his friendships. The “Marry Me” singer has become even closer to his good friend, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, after Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, became parents to Olivia Rose in December.

“We relate on a level that I don’t relate with some people that don’t have children,” Rhett says. “It’s funny – when you do have kids, all of a sudden things that you talk about about sleep don’t make sense to people who don’t have children. And so Tyler, we both lived the same life and now we’re living the same life, except for we have two and they have one … It’s been really cool to just talk with Tyler and share like, ‘Are you sleeping on the road? Are you sleeping at home? Does it kill you when you have to leave Liv, or me leaving Willa Gray and Ada?’

“It’s cool we’ve both experienced those same freedoms and now we’re in this place where we love having children,” continues Rhett, “but we’re both kind of of getting used to the fact of what our new life is now. So, it’s really nice to have a buddy that also does music for a living as well.”

Rhett will launch his 2018 Life Changes Tour on April 5 in Tulsa, Okla. Dates can be found on his website.

