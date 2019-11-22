Watch ‘The Voice’ Coaches Sing ‘Neon Moon’ on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

In one of the fan-favorite segments on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson starts her show with a segment dubbed Kellyoke, where she performs a hit by another artist. For a recent episode, Clarkson took Kellyoke up a notch, inviting her fellow coaches on The Voice – Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend – to join her in singing the Brooks & Dunn classic, “Neon Moon,” with The Voice host Carson Daly joining in by playing guitar.

The season finale of The Voice will air on Dec. 17. Next year will see a return of Shelton, Clarkson and Legend, with Nick Jonas filling the seat Stefani will leave vacant, after the No Doubt singer decided she had other interests to pursue. But her longtime boyfriend believes Stefani will eventually be back.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So we’ll get Nick in there, and I’ll kick his a––, and then hopefully at some point we’ll bring Gwen back — or whoever it is — but I definitely don’t think we’ve seen the last of her on the show,” Shelton said, according to PEOPLE.

Shelton is the only coach who has been on The Voice since it began in 2011, but he just revealed he might not have even made it onto the show if producers had their way, since his good friend, Reba McEntire, was first asked to coach the reality TV talent show instead.

“If I’m not mistaken, they wanted Reba to be a coach on The Voice first,” Shelton recently divulged. “I hope I’m not saying something I shouldn’t say. It’s out there now. But they wanted Reba, and they knew they wanted a country artist to be a coach on The Voice to fill that lane.”

While Shelton is grateful to be on The Voice, he understands why McEntire passed.

“Reba at the time, you know, for whatever reason, I can’t remember,” Shelton recounted. “She may have had her Malibu Country show going at the time, for whatever reason, she couldn’t do it, or they just decided it wasn’t the thing for her at the time.

“‘What is The Voice? It sounds dumb, right?’” he joked. “I don’t know, I’m Reba McEntire. I’m in this chair and I hit a button and my chair turns around.’ Like, it sounded weird to probably anybody they pitched it to, honestly.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show has just announced that it has been renewed for a second season.

Photo Credit: Getty / NBC