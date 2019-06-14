‘The Voice’: Cassadee Pope Understands Why Adam Levine Exited the Show

Cassadee Pope got her start by winning Season 3 of The Voice in 2012, on Blake Shelton‘s team. But she became close to all four coaches on the show, including Adam Levine. Because Pope had a front-row view to the grueling schedule of the reality TV talent show, she understands why Levine felt it was time to leave.

“It’s a long time to be a part of something that is such a big part of your life,” Pope told PopCulture.com. “I know they do two seasons a year. I remember during my season, that was the first year they started filming two seasons a year, and so I filmed my blind auditions, and then when we all went home and we were waiting until we needed to come back for the live shows, they shot the next season’s blind auditions. Before our season was even over, they were shooting the next season.

“I feel like after a certain amount of time, if you’re a touring musician and you’re making music and you’re consistently putting out music and you’re a coach on The Voice, I think you hit that point where you’re like ‘Alright, I think I’m done.’ They had a big performance at the Super Bowl, so I’m sure that was draining as well. I don’t know the reasons; I don’t have the inside scoop or anything, but I could see why there’d be a shelf life, and you might want to take a breath and recharge.”

The 29-year-old knows firsthand how challenging every aspect of The Voice is, for both the coaches and contestants.

“I used to think of it as taking the easy way, and then when I did it, I was like, ‘Oh, this is the hardest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,’” Pope previously told PopCulture.com. “I worked with a bunch of boys in stinky vans, so I went through some tough times, and that was the toughest.”

Not only did The Voice give Pope a platform, but it also helped her improve as a singer as well.

“I feel like I grew a lot as a vocalist as well, just singing every week,” said Pope. “It’s a kind of like singing boot camp where you’re singing constantly. I felt like my voice got stronger. I, of course, got an incredible fan base out of it that has stuck with me through the years. It was really fun to see Hey Monday fans and The Voice fans work together in harmony to help me out, and go to my shows, and buy my music. So it was an incredible experience, and I loved getting to do that.”

