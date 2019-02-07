‘The Voice’ Adds Brooks & Dunn to Blake Shelton’s Team

Brooks & Dunn are heading to The Voice! The duo, made up of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, revealed the news on social media.

“This just in…we’re joining [Team Blake] as Battles Advisors this season on The Voice!” the guys shared. “We’re coming for you Blake Shelton!”

Brooks & Dunn join a long list of country stars who have helped Shelton as advisers on The Voice, including Keith Urban, Bette Midler, Cher, Sheryl Crow, Reba McEntire, and Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

Season 16 of The Voice will have plenty of country power this year, since Kelsea Ballerini will also return, this time as an adviser for her current tour boss, Kelly Clarkson.

“It’s different though doing it with [Kelly] because I feel like I’m learning from what she’s saying,” Ballerini said (quote via ABC News), so I feel like I’m being way more quiet, because I’m listening to everything she’s saying.”

Brooks & Dunn released 11 albums before retiring in 2010 to pursue solo careers. Since then, both men worked on their own projects, before reuniting in 2015 to launch their Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas residency, which is still running with limited dates.

The pair have also been teasing a comeback, using the hashtag reboot on social media, with a recent, perhaps telling, post simply saying “[reboot]” along with a picture of Luke Combs wearing a Brooks & Dunn shirt.

Shelton will likely have to find new advisers for next season, since he doesn’t appear to have plans of leaving the show. The Oklahoma native, who has been with the show for all of the seasons, credits The Voice with the success of his career.

“Being a coach on The Voice has really kind of revitalized my excitement for this business again, you know,” Shelton told ABC News. “Because it’s easy to kind of fall into a rut, you know, and this definitely keeps me from doing that.”

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I still love to make records and perform,” he added. “But I’ve got to say that I get such a rush out of working with these artists that audition for The Voice and make it onto the show.”

Adam Levine will return once again as a judge, along with newcomer John Legend. Season 16 of The Voice will premiere on Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Robby Klein