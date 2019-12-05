‘The Voice’: Watch Blake Shelton’s ‘God’s Country’ Performed by Singer on Gwen Stefani’s Team

Blake Shelton likely never imagined his award-winning hit, “God’s Country,” re-imagined as a soulful gospel song, but that’s exactly what happened on a recent episode of The Voice, and it was flawless. It was Gwen Stefani who encouraged Rose Short, on her team, to perform her boyfriend’s mega-hit, earning praise from both Stefani and Shelton.

“First of all, you look stunning,” Stefani told Rose after her performance (via GoldDerby). “Every week you get more beautiful, just because I get to know you and you’re just such a beautiful person. We were talking right before this and it just feels so meant to be, just in our story and just the way that song came about. It was your mom’s idea and it just felt very meant to be and beautiful and perfect for this moment right after Thanksgiving and family. I’m just so proud of you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shelton also had praise for Short’s performance, which included a full gospel choir.

“You were killing it,” Shelton added. “I love how the song opened and I loved how you finished up by going over the top, all the ad-lib stuff. Was that the same song? That was incredible.”

It’s fitting that Short sang a Shelton song while on Stefani’s team, since it is Short who predicts Shelton will soon pop the question to his longtime girlfriend.

“Let me tell you something: it’s coming. They had a moment,” Short told Us Weekly. “We were backstage getting ready and she was getting her makeup done. He stopped and it was like — so much going on that nobody saw it but me — but he was standing there and he looked at her like he was so proud. So it’s gonna happen.”

“He’s smitten by her. He’s going to ask,” she added. “He is in love with that lady. You could see it all over him.”

Short left her job as a corrections officer at a male maximum-security prison to pursue music, but never imagined that would lead to her appearing on the reality TV talent show.

“I’ve been performing all my life, but not on national TV,” Short told PEOPLE. “When I did the Blind [Auditions], I almost broke the ankle straps on my shoes — I was so nervous. But now it feels like this is where I’m supposed to be. I’m cool with this being the new normal.”

Short remains in the competition. The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Joshua Blanchard