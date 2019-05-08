‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Gives Fans Another Look at His Drink for the Show

Blake Shelton recently gave fans a look at his drink of choice while on The Voice, and now he is returning for a second look. The Oklahoma native shared another video on social media, with his own Smithworks vodka once again filling his cup.

“Hey everybody. It’s Blake again,” Shelton said on video, while fixing his drink. “I don’t want there to be any doubt about what’s in my cup tonight on the show. Actually it’s every night on the show, let’s be honest. I don’t have any reason to lie. I drink. Get over it.”

Shelton made the same drink he made last week, soda with Smithworks vodka over ice, while he implored his fans to vote for his teammates.

“But anyway, we’re down to 13 people tonight on the show,” he continued. “Six of them are mine, and we’re going to go from 13 to eight. I really need you all to – all of you – to vote all six of my team members through. Wouldn’t that be cool? Can you imagine the meltdown? Don’t you want to see the meltdown that would happen with Adam Levine if we went from 13 to eight, and six of them were still mine? It’s worth it just to see his reaction. Come on America. Do this for me.”

“God knows I never ask for much from you. Just vote for my people every week, every season. Let’s have a drink,” Shelton said, before taking a sip and then adding a little more vodka into his cup. “Wish me luck.”

While Shelton was in Los Angeles with The Voice, his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, was all decked out for the Met Gala in New York City, where she was just as happy to leave her boyfriend behind.

“We’ve been talking about Blake being here all day and fantasizing about it and that would never happen,” Stefani said with a laugh, while on the red carpet. The couple did recently hit another red carpet together, when Stefani, along with her three sons, joined Shelton for the Los Angeles premiere of UglyDolls.

“It’s a rare thing for Gwen and I to even get out at all,” Shelton told Extra. “We don’t really get a chance to do anything. One of the two of us are working or the kids are in school — it just never works out for us to all go out.”

The Voice returns to NBC on Tuesday, May 7 at 9 p.m. ET.

