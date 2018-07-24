The Judds Announce New Exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame

The Judds will soon have their career immortalized in a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame. The duo, made up of Naomi Judd and her daughter, Wynonna, is the subject of The Judds: Dream Chasers, opening up on August 10, and running through July 14.

“The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is sacred ground, regarded with reverence and respect,” Naomi says in a statement. “I am so overjoyed to have The Judds’ career encapsulated in this new exhibit. I’m so proud of all the success Wynonna has accomplished and we owe everything to the fans who welcomed The Judds music into their homes.”



“I am truly humbled and grateful to partner with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to honor The Judds’ legacy and relive some of the special moments we shared with our fans,” adds Wynonna. “What an honor.”

The Judds: Dream Chasers will include a nurse’s uniform worn by Naomi Judd when she worked as a registered nurse; a certificate presented to 17-year-old Naomi Judd for her volunteer work as a Candy Striper at King’s Daughters Hospital in Ashland, Kentucky; anote to Santa Claus, written by Naomi Judd and her siblings when they were children, as well as various awards and clothing items.

“Country Music Hall of Fame member Tom T. Hall, who hailed from The Judds’ home territory of eastern Kentucky, sang, ‘It’s a million miles to the city, from the hills and the valleys we know/ It’s a million miles to the city, and someday we all want to go,’” says CMHOF CEO Kyle Young. “This is a million-mile story, told with heart and soul, about a miraculous, fortunate, and harmonious journey.”

The Judds earned five GRAMMYs, nine CMA and seven ACM awards, enjoyed a run of hits in the ’80s and early ’90s, including twenty Top 10 hits, fourteen which went to the top of the charts. Their last studio album, Love Can Build a Bridge, was released in 1990. In 1991, the Judds ceased performing, when Naomi was diagnosed with Hepatitis C.

Although devastating news for the Judds, Wynonna went on to have a successful solo career, releasing eight studio albums and charting more than more than a dozen singles, including No. 1 hits like “She is His Only Need” and “I Saw the Light,” among others.

In recent years, the Judds have reunited several times, including for a Super Bowl halftime show in 1994, for a performance at Stagecoach in 2008, and most recently at the All In For the Gambler tribute show, in honor of Kenny Rogers, in 2017.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Ethan Miller