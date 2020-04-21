The Highwomen's 'Crowded Table' Featured in Heartwarming Campbell's Coronavirus Commercial

Campbell's Soup has shared a heartwarming new TV spot amid the coronavirus pandemic demonstrating how people are staying in touch with their loved ones, and the commercial received a lift from The Highwomen's song "Crowded Table," which soundtracks the spot. The commercial is titled "We All Want a House with a Crowded Table" and shows families chatting with each other on video calls, friends sitting in each other's yards and other ways people are coming together during the current pandemic while still social distancing.

The 45-second spot will air until May 3 and includes several touching scenes including a mom holding her baby up to a window to say hello to an older relative, a little girl surrounded by stuffed animals holding a virtual tea party with her friends, a social distancing picnic, two young girls dropping off some food at their friend's door, two young boys waving at a dog outside their window and, of course, people enjoying Campbell's soup together, whether it's at the same table or on a video call.

"You can hold my hand when you need to let go / I can be a mountain when you're feeling valley low," the Highwomen sing in the first lines of "Crowded Table" before the commercial cuts the track to its chorus. "I want a house with a crowded table / And a place by the fire for everyone / Let us take on the world while we're young and able / And bring us back together when the day is done."

On Monday, The Highwomen responded to the commercial on their social media accounts, writing, "Thank you @campbells for featuring 'Crowded Table' in this beautiful commercial." Group member Maren Morris commented, "Crying over spilled soup over here." "Thank YOU for allowing us to feature your beautiful song!" added Campbell's in a comment. "Crowded Table" is from The Highwomen's self-titled debut album, which was released in September. The group, made up of Morris, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires, formed in early 2019 and released its first single, "Redesigning Women," in July 2019.