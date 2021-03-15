Grammys 2021: All the Country Music Winners
The 2021 Grammy Awards have officially concluded, with all the winners taking home their brand-new trophies. In the country music categories, a number of artists picked up one trophy each, while the late John Prine received two wins in the American Roots categories. Scroll through to see which country stars were awarded some new hardware on Sunday night.
Best Country Solo Performance
“Stick That In Your Country Song” — Eric Church
“Who You Thought I Was” — Brandy Clark
“When My Amy Prays” — Vince Gill
“Black Like Me” — Mickey Guyton
"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“All Night” — Brothers Osborne
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
“Ocean” — Lady A
“Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town
"Some People Do" — Old Dominion
Best Country Song
“Bluebird” — Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, Songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“The Bones” — Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, Songwriters (Maren Morris)
“Crowded Table” — Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori Mckenna, Songwriters (The Highwomen)
“More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, Songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
"Some People Do" — Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
Best Country Album
Lady Like — Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is a Record — Brandy Clark
Wildcard — Miranda Lambert
Nightfall — Little Big Town
Never Will — Ashley McBryde
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
"The Blessing (Live)" — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick, songwriters
"Sunday Morning" — Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore & Nathanael Saint-fleur, songwriters
"Holy Water" — We The Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash, songwriters
"Famous For (I Believe)" — Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells, songwriters
"There Was Jesus" — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
Best American Roots Performance
“Colors” — Black Pumas
“Deep in Love” — Bonny Light Horseman
“Short and Sweet” — Brittany Howard
“I’ll Be Gone” — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
"I Remember Everything" — John Prine
Best American Roots Song
"Cabin" — Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)
"Ceiling To The Floor" — Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)
"Hometown" — Sarah Jarosz, Songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)
"I Remember Everything" — Pat Mclaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John
Prine)
"Man Without A Soul" — Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda
Williams)
Album of the Year
Chilombo — Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas
Everyday Life — Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier
Women In Music Pt. III — Haim
Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding — Post Malone
Folklore — Taylor Swift