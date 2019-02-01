Super Bowl Festivities to Include Performance by LOCASH

LOCASH is going to party with the New England Patriots at the upcoming Super Bowl LIII. The duo, made up of Preston Brust and Chris Lucas, will perform a few times during football’s biggest night, including for the New England Patriots Official Fan Rally. The invitation came after LOCASH spent the fall on the road as part of the Pepsi Tailgate Tour.

“They called us to do the pre-game and the tailgate party for them,” Lucas shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “And then obviously if they win, probably after party too. But, it’s pretty cool to be involved with Pepsi and the NFL, and how they treated us this year. The NFL treated us great. Pepsi treated us amazing. The organizations that we saw – we saw 11 different organizations, and every single one of them was amazing to treat us this great.”

The guys both got a gift as well: customized Air Force 1 sneakers, which they will proudly wear for the big day.

“I would kind of put them on a shelf and I wasn’t ever going to wear them, but then when the Patriots made the Super Bowl, I put them on and we sent it to the organization,” Brust said. “I was dancing in the shoe. So maybe we’ll post that video. It’s pretty fun. They loved it. So, we’re going to wear our shoes for the show.”

As part of the Pepsi Tailgate Tour, LOCASH got to play in big stadiums and other football venues, and meet some of the athletes as well.

“It’s an amazing experience,” Lucas told PopCulture.com. “We’re hitting all these NFL stadiums, and some college, too. We’ve been able to throw the football on the field, meet some of the players, and just bring country music into the NFL. It’s fantastic. It’s a good fit.”

Whether the Patriots win or lose, LOCASH has plenty to celebrate this weekend. The pair just announced the release of their album, Brothers, on March 29. The record will be LOCASH’s first on Broken Bow.

“At the end of the day, we are all brothers and sisters. We’ve all seen our share of sunshine and rain (I know Preston and I certainly have). In order to get through it all, we all need to lean on each other,” LUCAS said in a statement. “This album is all about recognizing that brotherhood and bringing people together.”

“Feels Like a Party,” the debut single from Brothers, is available for download on iTunes. The Super Bowl LIII will air on Sunday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Mat Hayward