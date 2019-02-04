Super Bowl 2019: Scotty McCreery Takes His Wife, Gabi, to First Game

Scotty McCreery’s streak as the New England Patriots’ lucky charm continues! The American Idol alum, who previously said the Patriots needed him to attend if they wanted to win Super Bowl LIII, took his wife, Gabi, to Atlanta to enjoy the game, with the Patriots beating the Los Angeles Rams 13 to 3.

“Gabi’s first Super Bowl!!” McCreery captioned the photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

McCreery joked prior to the Super Bowl that the Patriots could ensure a victory if the team invited him to the game.

“I mean, if the Patriots are listening, I’ve been to two Super Bowls,” McCreery told ABC News. “I went to the one in Phoenix. They almost lost it on the one-yard line, and they didn’t. They ended up winning that one.”

“I went to the one in Houston a couple years ago where they were down 28 to 3 and I thought it was over, but they came back and won,” he continued. “And last year, I wasn’t there.”

In 2018, the Patriots were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles, which McCreery joked might have been at least partly his fault.

“The previous two years, I sang for the Patriots and sang for their fans, and last year, I couldn’t make it happen. They didn’t have their good luck charm in the stands, and they lost,” McCreery maintained. “This year, if they’d like their good luck charm to be back there, I took the weekend off. I’m available. I can be there in a heartbeat.”

Still, even if the Rams had won this year, the North Carolina native likely would not have wavered in his support of his favorite team.

“I’ve been a lifelong Patriots fan,” McCreery shared at a recent media event. “My dad’s from Boston, the Boston area. I’m a big fan. It’s just like the first year; it seems like everybody is picking against the Pats. They think [Tom] Brady’s too old, and that he doesn’t have the team around him, so it’s been interesting. But luckily they made their way back to the big game.”

McCreery has plenty to be happy about, in addition to the Patriots winning the Super Bowl. The 25-year-old wed Gabi last summer, and is still enjoying newlywed bliss.

“2018 has been the greatest year of my life, especially because it’s the year I got to marry her,” McCreery told PEOPLE. “She’s incredible and we make a great team, and to be able to go through life together is one of my biggest joys. She always sees the best in people so it rubs off on me when I’m having a down day. Just going home to her perks me up a little.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/ Rick Diamond