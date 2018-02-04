Previous Super Bowl Anthem Singer Luke Bryan Wishes Pink Luck Amid Flu Battle

Luke Bryan is sending his best to this year’s Super Bowl national anthem performer Pink ahead of Sunday’s big game.

Bryan, who performed the anthem at 2017’s championship game, took to Twitter to reflect on his Super Bowl appearance and sent a kind message to a flu-struck Pink in the process.

“Man, I can’t believe it’s already been a year since this,” Bryan captioned a photo of his performance. “Wishing Pink the best of luck on Sunday.”

Man, I can’t believe it’s already been a year since this. Wishing @Pink the best of luck on Sunday. Photo by: @billboard pic.twitter.com/x7gRmQNIBg — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) February 1, 2018

Pink, who revealed she was battling through illness to perform, politely responded with her thanks while adding a flirty touch to the end.

“Why thank you, kind sir. I’ll take that luck,” Pink wrote, adding a winking emoticon and several x’s and o’s.

Why thankyou kind sir. I’ll take that luck;) xoxoxo https://t.co/Wc1giD1GXN — P!nk (@Pink) February 1, 2018

This is not the first time the American Idol judge has expressed his well wishes to Pink and her “Star Spangled Banner” performance. Bryan recently told Entertainment Tonight that he thinks the “What About Us” singer’s moment at Super Bowl LII will be “unbelievable.”

“Pink is one of the best singers on planet Earth and I know she’s going to do an unbelievable job with the national anthem,” Bryan said. “It’s pretty nerve-wracking, I’m sure she’ll kill it though. She’s been on the big stage for a lot of years, certainly even more than me, so I know she’ll do great and good luck, Pink.”

Pink shared a photo of her national anthem rehearsal on Saturday, noting that she is battling the flu. She said she intends to power through perform despite her sickness.

“Trying to practice the flu away,” Pink wrote. “I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. … I promise I will do my best, as I always do.”

Super Bowl LII will air Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.