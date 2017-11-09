Sugarland Hints at Possible Reunion During 2017 CMA Awards

After more than five years apart, Sugarland is dropping major hints that new music may be on the way.

Country duo members Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush surprised fans when they took the stage at Wednesday night’s CMA Awards to present the award for Vocal Duo of the Year.

“Well, funny seeing you here,” Nettles told Bush on stage.

“It feels like we’ve been here before, right?” he cheekily replied.

Nettles reminded the crowd that Sugarland took home the coveted award every year between 2007-2011… “and well, who knows?” she teased while looking mischievously toward the camera.

After their surprise appearance, the “Stuck Like Glue” artists posted a sweet photo on social media and added the hashtag “#StillTheSame.”

#StillTheSame A post shared by Sugarland (@sugarland) on Nov 8, 2017 at 6:56pm PST

The Sugarland website has also been blacked out other than a single page that reads “#StillTheSame.”

A reunion for the country pair has been a long time coming. Bush and Nettles have hinted at getting back together since 2015.

“I think it’s going to be fantastic,” Bush told The Boot two years ago, speaking of new music in the future. “I think about it a lot. Creatively, what’s great is, Sugarland is just creating out of the balance of that back and forth, or at least that’s what it became. I guess, at the beginning, it was just a big idea; it was a big idea that we started building on. I think it will be fun.”

Bush and Nettles parted ways in 2013 so they could each pursue solo careers. In that time, Bush released hit song “Trailer Hitch” and Nettles put out two albums, dabbled in acting with Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors and gave birth to her son, Magnus.

Sugarland fans, it looks like something big is on the horizon for this talented pair.

