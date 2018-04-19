Sugarland’s Kristian Bush Shares His Children’s Surprising Reactions to Dad’s Fame

When Sugarland‘s Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush decided to reunite, after a lengthy hiatus, the singers told no one, including their own families. But after the duo’s surprise announcement, Bush’s daughter, Camille, and son, Tucker, have had entirely different reactions to the news.

“I couldn’t tell my kids about the fact that we were putting the band back together because were trying to make it surprise on the CMAs,” Bush recalls. “And then suddenly Dad disappears and stealthily shows back up. And so I’m telling my daughter, I’m like, ‘Camille are you dealing with it okay at school?’ I was really dramatic and she’s like, ‘Dad, they don’t care. My friends don’t listen to you.’”

Thankfully, Bush’s son Tucker wasn’t quite as hard on his dad’s ego.

“My son, he had a different reaction,” continues Bush. “He’s in high school and he’s like, ‘Dad, there are people waving to me in the hall that didn’t used to wave to me. I think my social collateral just went up.’ So it depends I think on the age, but they really are kind and sweet to me and support me and I take them on all the journeys every song, every record.”

Nettles’ son, Magnus, is only six years old, still too young to understand what his mother does, although he thinks he knows what her job is.

“He definitely does know that I sing,” Nettles shares, “but I was told the other day by one of his teachers at school that one of his little classmates had asked, ‘What does your mommy do?’ And she said ‘Magnus, tell Laura what mommy does for a living, what is she?’ And he said, ‘She’s a princess.’ And I was like, ‘Yes I am! Yes in fact I am! And what do you want? I’ll buy you all the toys; it doesn’t matter.’”

Sugarland’s Bigger album will be released on June 8. The record was written almost entirely by Bush and Nettles, with one song, “Babe,” written by Taylor Swift and Train’s Pat Monahan.

“She reached out,” Nettles explains. “We have obviously known each other for many years. When she was just getting started, we had just had our first little EP out called Premium Quality Tunes, and she still has a copy of it that we signed for her, whenever we played a couple shows together. And she was excited we were getting back together and reached out, and said, ‘Hey, I have a song.’ And that is a short list, ladies and gentleman, of people to whom she has said, ‘Hey, I have a song. Wanna sing it?’ So we said yes.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/sugarland