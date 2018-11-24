Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles Dishes on Her Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance

With more than 3.5 million people watching from the streets of New York and another 50 million viewing from home, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is one of the most time-honored events of the season and Sugarland‘s Jennifer Nettles is excited about taking part in this year’s beloved American tradition.

Speaking to PopCulture.com ahead of the annual parade taking place Nov. 22, Nettles says she cannot contain her excitement for the big day.

“I’m excited for a number of reasons about this parade!” Nettles said with a smile. “Number one, to be in it — I’ve made the joke that I am in it and on it, because not only am I in the parade by being on the float and doing a performance, but I also wrote a song for Sesame Street that was on this season.”

Nettles adds that her track, “Plan the Play,” will be the “featured song” from the Sesame Street float, with multitalented artist and Broadway sensation, Anika Noni Rose, performing.

“I’m so honored and flattered she’s going to be singing that song,” Nettles said of the Tony-award winning actress.

When sharing what fans can expect from Nettles’ performance with Sugarland partner, Kristian Bush, she reveals the duo will be performing atop The Cranberry Cooperative float from Ocean Spray, which involves elements of cranberries and turkey.

“So I’m gonna be in the parade, [and] I’m gonna be on the parade,” Nettles enthused with a laugh. “It’s going to be so much fun!”

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade performances are not the only thing the country star is looking forward to this holiday season. In addition to releasing new music with Sugarland earlier this year, Nettles is celebrating the release of her debut cookbook, Sweet, Savory & Simple that she co-wrote with her mother, Carla Temple.

“Timing wise it worked well,” Nettles said. “The holidays are a time where we’re all gathered around and we’re all making memories, and that’s what really, in general, inspired me to do this cookbook with my mama.”

Adding how “food, much like music, is a memory maker,” Nettles said she hopes fans and culinary lovers will feel connected with the “easy and simple” recipes and possibly feel attached through the two around their tables this season as well.

“So basically, I hope I am on your television and on your table this year,” she laughed. “And then while you’re at it, go ahead and put the music on too and it will just be a family affair for everyone.”

With balloons as tall as buildings, a fleet of new floats and plenty of star-power to balance out the glitter and confetti, the 92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Thanksgiving morning on NBC at 9 a.m. ET. Cord-cutters can also watch the parade by streaming it live on YouTube.

Photo credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage