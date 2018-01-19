Kalie Shorr, Tenille Arts and the Song Suffragettes Perform ‘Times’ Up’ to Combat Sexual Misconduct

The Time’s Up movement is currently sweeping Hollywood, and the initiative has made its way to Nashville, with the all-female Song Suffragettes penning a powerful song aptly titled “Time’s Up.”

Penned by Kalie Shorr and Lacy Green, the song was written to address the glaring issues of gender inequality and sexual misconduct, both on a national level and within the country music industry.

Shorr explained that the idea for the song came about during the Golden Globes.

“Me and the girls were watching the Golden Globes, drinking wine and wearing all black. During one of the many inspiring speeches that night, I just felt the weight of what was happening — how I was going to tell my daughters and granddaughters about this one day,” she said in a press release.

The all-female singer-songwriter collective Song Suffragettes aims to give female artists in Nashville a platform, and the song features 23 artists. Named in order of appearance in the video, the artists are: Shorr, Tasji Bachman, Chloe Gilligan, Savannah Keyes, Mignon, Gracie Schram, Tiera, Jenna Paulette, Emma White, Jordyn Mallory, Emma Lynn White, Regan Stewart, Kim Paige, Jenna McDaniel, Madison Kozak, Jenny Ray, Tenille Arts, Tristan McIntosh, Tia Scola, Alexis Gomez, Candi Carpenter and Trannie Stevens. Lena Stone is featured on the song but does not appear in the music video.

“It came together so easily and flawlessly because the amazing girls of Song Suffragettes were so passionate about the cause and willing to move around their schedules to make it happen,” Shorr continued. “The team behind Song Suffragettes hustled so hard to make this project come to life making our idea a reality. I have been so inspired by this whole reckoning that’s been happening and it just felt so obvious to connect that to what we do at Song Suffragettes.”

The video for the track sees each woman walking along the road dressed in all black, echoing the female Golden Globes attendees’ decision to don the hue, before the group comes together for a powerful conclusion.

Proceeds from sales of the song will benefit Time’s Up.

